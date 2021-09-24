Interview with Vyacheslav Fetisov: the coaching staff of the Russian national team at the 2022 Olympics, NHL, Fasel – September 23, 2021

In St. Petersburg, a gala match of world hockey legends was held, dedicated to the 27-year career of Rene Fasel as president of the IIHF. On Saturday, September 25, he will leave this position. Two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov also took part in a friendly match between the Russian national team and the world team. During one of the breaks, he gave an interview to journalists, in which he not only noted the merits of the current president of the international federation, but also criticized the leadership of the FHR.

– What are your emotions and impressions of today’s match in honor of Rene Fasel?

– We have been friends with Fasel for over 40 years. Despite the fact that Rene is leaving the post of IIHF President, we will continue to communicate with him, he does not leave our life anywhere. Alive and healthy, looks good. The time comes for any leader to change. He is an outstanding diplomat, all this time there was a difficult situation in the world. Not only the end of the Cold War, but also the information policy in sports has been incomprehensible lately. As I said earlier, Fasel’s main merit is that he removed politics from hockey as much as possible. Removed biased refereeing and made it possible for the game to determine the winner. Rene can be set as an example to many. He is not afraid to communicate with Russia, he often comes here. He understands that hockey is a national policy for our country. How can he not support a country that has invested more in the development of hockey over the past 15 years than any other country. The only thing we need to make sense of our children’s hockey, which is now suffering. In terms of infrastructure and investments, the Russian Federation, headed by the world’s main hockey player, Vladimir Putin, has invested as much as no other country in the world has invested in hockey.

Getty Images

– The Russian national team has not yet decided on the coaching staff for the Olympics. What is your attitude to this?

– I think this is a mess, that there is still no coach and that this is an intrigue. This means that those who make decisions are not ready to make up their minds. This makes hockey players nervous. I know this for sure, because I talked to many. This is an incomprehensible situation with the result, and so on, and so on. I believe that it is necessary to create a headquarters of respected people, including inviting people who will help from the point of view of management. And those who understand what the Enkhalov style is, should be put on the bench.

– What are the specific names?

– I think Sergei Fedorov deserves a chance. Slava Kozlov, Sergey Gonchar. Maybe Lesha Zhamnov. These are the ones who can help out on the bench. And all of us together will help in terms of consultations. I am personally ready to help. We see what teams are collected from competitors. Everything has been clear there for a long time, there are no random people there. It’s my opinion. By the way, I am the last coach to win an Olympic medal for Russia in the strongest vs. strongest squad. I think the sooner we decide and understand where to go, the better. I will say that the work of a coach in the NHL and here are two different things. When the guys come and the next day you have to go out to play – this is a completely different approach. There should be confidence, knowledge of the subject, respect for the opponent and tactics that should be clear to everyone. And, of course, the atmosphere is also important.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

– Could you introduce a foreign specialist as a coach of the Russian national team? The same Mike Babcock is free.

– No. Only, perhaps, as a consultant. But in general, you have to think in advance. Give a chance to those who want to work. They know hockey and are ready to take responsibility. The most important thing is to unite the team. Respect in the dressing room is the most important argument. If this can be done, then everything will be fine.

