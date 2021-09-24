iOS apps have learned to secretly identify users bypassing Apple’s privacy rules

Some popular iPhone apps use clever tricks to uniquely identify a user and show them personalized ads, even if they are not allowed to track their activities for identification. For example, data is collected about the time the iPhone was last restarted and the screen brightness settings. A former Apple engineer says these workarounds make Apple’s new privacy tools completely useless.

Tracking user activity in apps works by assigning a unique identifier to each device by Apple. It does not disclose any details about the identity of the user, but allows advertisers to see that a user with a certain identification number has visited web resources dedicated to, for example, smartphones, and, therefore, may be interested in advertising such devices. Apple’s new privacy tools force apps to ask users for permission to access the device’s advertising ID, and if the user refuses, the ads will be displayed based on some general information, not personal information. This should be so in theory.

Analysis of a number of popular iPhone apps has shown that they send a huge amount of device data to advertisers. According to research, after a user disallows tracking of their actions in applications, something strange happens. For example, the popular game Subway Surfers is starting to send advertising campaign Chartboost 29 very detailed data about the iPhone, including IP address, free memory, current volume level, battery level, and more. This unique data allows advertisers to identify the iPhone.

The app developers do not explain why they collect and transmit data about the iPhone. For example, Sybo, the developer behind Subway Surfers, claims to collect and share data with advertisers to keep the game running properly, although it doesn’t say how it is connected. Apple, in turn, insists that the “Transparency in App Tracking” feature completely protects users from data collection.