IPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max reviews – cameras just got better

All high-tech fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. The devices were presented last Tuesday and will go on sale today. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are by far the most interesting and desirable among the new products. And this is not surprising: reviewers who have already tested the new products are confident that they have every right to claim the title of the best smartphones in the world.

As with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have improved cameras and larger batteries. However, the matter did not stop there: the most advanced smartphones of the series received what fans of the brand have long been expecting – the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max now boast OLED ProMotion displays with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Nevertheless, the reviewers found in the new products and disadvantages: they were ranked not the most amazing front camera and the Lightning connector, which many would prefer USB-C.

An innovation that will certainly impress many users is the significantly increased battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro’s battery has increased by 11% and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has increased by a whopping 18.5% over its predecessors. However, in addition to the more energy efficient A15 chipset and the increased battery capacity, the autonomy of the new products was also influenced by the use of LTPO panels with a variable refresh rate, which can vary from 10 to 120 Hz. iPhone 13 Pro provides 7 hours of continuous use before it notifies you that it has 20% charge remaining. iPhone 13 Pro Max completely allows you to forget about the need to recharge until late at night, even with heavy smartphone use.

The design of the new products has not undergone major changes. The iPhone 13 Pro differs from its predecessor in a significantly larger main camera unit. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max don’t differ that much. The main change from its predecessors is the reduced cutout for the front camera and the True Depth face recognition system.

In terms of the main camera, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max received identical sensor sets and identical optics. Reviewers say the new camera is second to none. Experts The Verge argue that the quality of the resulting images will be able to satisfy even those users who are used to finding fault with the smallest details.

In bright sunlight, all flagship smartphones of recent years demonstrate good photo quality. The benefits of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are best seen when shooting at night. The main sensor of the new products has a resolution of 12 megapixels, like the iPhone 6S, presented in 2015. Apple is not aiming to increase the resolution, but rather increases the pixel size. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a large sensor with 1.9μm pixels. In addition to this, the main camera lens boasts an f / 1.5 aperture.

Reviewers say the iPhone 13 Pro is unmatched when shooting in low light conditions. The shooting speed has significantly increased compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, new products often do without activating the night mode, since their optics captures much more light. It is noted that the iPhone 13 Pro almost always sets the correct white balance and reproduces the most accurate colors, even in pictures taken in difficult conditions.

The ultra-wide-angle camera has also undergone changes, the main one of which was the addition of autofocus. It is noted that the pictures taken with this sensor are superior in quality to those taken with a macro camera of any Android smartphone. The telephoto module received a threefold optical zoom. Apple isn’t trying to sell flawed 100x zoom features to users, instead focusing on perfecting 3x zoom quality to the limit.

Reviewers say it is particularly interesting to use the new telephoto camera for portraits, as it produces natural bokeh without using software portrait mode. As for video shooting, it is noted that the quality of the videos received is beyond praise. New software features such as photographic profiles and cinematic mode match those of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, both in terms of features and performance.

The displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are also capable of delighting the most demanding users. They boast a traditionally natural and crisp picture and, finally, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This makes the animations look very smooth and natural.

As you can see from the reviews published on the Web, the list of innovations is not very extensive, but Apple has made every effort to every detail. The company’s specialists did their best, and as a result of these efforts, smartphones appeared that in the near future will not have worthy competitors in a number of key parameters.