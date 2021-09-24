Is Arsen Zakharyan suitable for Real Madrid? We are looking for a new club for a Dynamo player

On September 14 Nobel Arustamyan fired a burning insider: Arsen Zakharyan could leave for Barcelona. The journalist claims that the scouts of the Catalan club watched the midfielder in Moscow. Six days later, RBC reported that the Dynamo star was being watched by Borussia Dortmund, which was embarrassed by the meager physics and international experience of the station wagon.

It is not clear how true the insiders of Nobel and RBC are, but Zakharyan is one of the candidates for leaving the RPL without being tied to the journalistic excavations. For a smooth transit to Europe, Arsen needs a suitable team. The point is not only whether the Russian will be knocked down by the gap in the level between Dynamo and Barcelona. It’s also a matter of tactics. In a comfortable playing environment, the midfielder will quickly get used to the increased pace and demands.

The search for a team suitable for Zakharyan is divided into two stages. The first is related to the qualities of Arsene, which are of interest to foreign clubs.

The main characteristic of Zakharyan is versatility. In 4-3-3, as advocated by Sandro Schwartz, Arsene played back the winger (on both flanks) and the eight. According to Transfermarkt, during his senior Dynamo period, the midfielder ran 10 matches on the right, five on the left and six in the center.

Zakharyan’s flexibility is also appreciated by Schwartz. “We placed Arsen on the left flank, but he can be used in the eight position as well,” Sandro confirmed after the September match with Sochi. At the same time, the midfielder’s versatility is not limited to positions.

Judging by the Sports.ru interview, Schwartz appreciates the shift from flank to center in Zakharyan. In the Dynamo system, Arsen is looking for the space between the lines. In working with zones, a native of Samara is helped by different openings.

Below are some examples from the match against Nizhny Novgorod. On the 6th minute, Zakharyan took the ball in the middle line and promoted it to Konstantin Tyukavin, after which he opened with a pass from deep into the penalty area.

At the start of the episode, Zakharyan took the ball in the middle line and turned around to pass to the final third Photo: Other Agency

After 10 seconds, Zakharyan switched from playing in depth to playing in the penalty area, where he ran under a pass on the move Photo: Other Agency

On the 34th minute, Zakharyan opened in depth, got the ball, passed it to Tyukavin and pulled a pass on the move. Arsen was stopped by Kirill Gotsuk.

At the beginning of the episode, Zakharyan ran a little deeper, after the ball Photo: Other Agency

After playing with Tyukavin, Zakharyan switched to the final third Photo: Other Agency

Four minutes later Tyukavin took the ball away under pressure. Zakharyan cleverly opened up with a pass into the penalty area and acted carefully along the offside line.

Zakharyan neatly opens up for a pass after Tyukavin’s tackle Photo: Other Agency

Examples from the game against Nizhny Novgorod reflect Zakharyan’s flexibility without the ball. Arsen hasn’t just mastered several positions. The midfielder opens up both in depth and for passes on the move, giving Dynamo options for a variety of ball advancement.

Another feature of Zakharyan is related to blows. In a conversation with Sports.ru, Schwartz noted: when shifting from the left flank, Arsen quickly adjusts the ball to his working right leg. The Dynamo model creates comfortable conditions for the midfielder’s shots.

Sometimes Zakharyan abuses convenient tactics. Half of Arsen’s shots in the 2021/22 season (12 out of 24) came from outside the box. Only two long-range shots of the midfielder hit the target – however, one of them was an assist. Shots from afar brought the Dynamo star 0.33 xG – for comparison, the same number of attempts out of the box yielded 1.3 expected goals.

Zakharyan acts boldly, but sometimes selfishly. At the same time, self-confidence does not prevent Arsen from remaining the leader of Dynamo in terms of expected assists (2.21). In Europe, an RPL star will need a team that tolerates long-range strikes.

The last story is about pressure. Dynamo is the third RPL-2021/22 team in terms of PPDA, pressure intensity. Zakharyan is used to an active defensive model. Most likely, Arsen is adapting to the daring team in Europe as well.

To summarize, Zakharyan is a versatile person who is involved in attacks at different levels (opens inward and forward), often hits from a distance and is ready to play in a pressing team. Arsen needs to be careful with Barcelona, ​​because his characteristics are suitable for Real Madrid.

Arsen Zakharyan in the match against Rostov Photo: Getty Images

In September 2021, the phrase “Zakharyan in Real” sounds surreal. There weren’t even rumors of such a transition. However, Carlo Ancelotti loves technical wingers who are ready for the role of eight. For proof, you can go back to the days of the Italian at Chelsea, where Florent Malouda darted between positions in the center and on the flank. A more recent example is Marco Asensio. The match with Mallorca on September 22, the Spaniard ran back in the middle line. The result was a hat-trick.

In Real Madrid -2021/22 there are five players whose average length of shots crawls out of the box – we are talking about Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Fed Valverde, Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba. This means that Ancelotti allows long-range shots from individual performers. Vinicius and Eden Hazard receive touches in both the middle and final third, hinting at a flexible inclusion of flankers.

Finally, Real Madrid’s PPDA is close to Dynamo’s (9.35 vs. 9.76). Arsene’s move to Madrid is unrealistic, but it would be interesting in terms of style and statistics, as well as working with Ancelotti.

A more mundane option for Zakharyan is Aston Villa. Jack Grealish’s former team is being rebuilt for new offensive builders. In place of the British star, the Birmingham club pulled Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia. Arsen will continue the trend of looking for promising playmakers who play both on the flank and in the center.

Eight Aston Villa players practice free kicks. The team’s PPDA in the Premier League-2021/22 is 9.93 – 0.17 more than Dynamo’s.

The last option for Zakharyan corresponds to rumors. It’s about Borussia Dortmund. The German club is actively raising wingers with creative talents – Jadon Sancho, Marco Reyce, Giovanni Reyna come to mind. The four footballers of Marco Rose (Donyell Malen, Axel Witsel, Rafael Guerreiro and Mahmoud Daoud) are keen on long-range shots and the team’s PPDA is 9.11.

Real Madrid, Aston Villa and Borussia are just basic options for Zakharyan, which are statistically appropriate. Arsen’s transfer will be influenced by a bunch of non-football factors. From the obvious – the amount of compensation and the opinion of the family. But the starting point is clear: for a successful career in Europe, the 18-year-old midfielder will need a competent team choice.

