Is Jolie jealous already? Brad Pitt’s new lover tried on a dress without a bra

The attention of his fans from all over the world is riveted to the new darling of the famous Hollywood macho. Many have already appreciated Brad Pitt’s impeccable taste. The German beauty with big green eyes, full lips and long brown hair is even called a copy of the actor’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Nicole made users happy. She shared footage of a playful photo shoot. Poturalski posed in a light summer sundress with bare shoulders and back and flirty strings. The model put on light natural makeup and let her hair down. She gave fans an inviting smile.

A frank and tight-fitting outfit emphasized all the advantages of the figure of the star of the world catwalks – a neat chest, a thin waist, a tight tummy and smooth curves of the hips. The girl’s fans were delighted with her appearance. “You are beautiful and fresh as a moon flower”, “You look great”, “Where does the dress come from? It looks mega ”,“ Blue suits you perfectly ”,“ Baby in blue ”,“ Gorgeous, absolute perfection ”,“ Niko, you are so incredibly beautiful. I love you, ”“ Jolie will be jealous, ”noted Poturalski’s followers.

Niko is 29 years younger than her lover. However, this does not interfere with their relationship. The model brings up the son of Emil from the German millionaire Roland Mary. Berlin’s upmarket restaurant owner Borchardt is older than his Hollywood rival.

Nicole and Bradley’s relationship began in 2019. For a long time they managed to keep them secret. In August of this year, the couple was seen together at Le Casteillet airport after a joint vacation at an elite resort. Angelina Jolie refuses to comment on her ex-husband’s new romance. The stars of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” recognized each other’s rights to privacy.

