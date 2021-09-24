https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210924/eto-tochno-ona-poklonniki-ne-uznali-raspolnevshuyu-selenu-gomes—foto-259856418.html
“Is this really her?”: Fans did not recognize the plump Selena Gomez – PHOTOS
Fans of the pop star are shocked and believe that the singer definitely needs the help of specialists 09/24/2021, Sputnik Georgia
Selena Gomez
foreign stars
TBILISI, 24 Sept – Sputnik. Fans did not recognize the singer Selena Gomez in the new pictures of the paparazzi, and also accused her of being overweight and neglectful.
The paparazzi caught the 29-year-old singer walking out of a diner in Los Angeles.
The girl came out in a short gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and striped sneakers. Her hair was loose and there was no makeup on her face.
The fans did not like the relaxed and natural image of the singer. They scolded her for being overweight and called Gomez’s promotional photos an illusion.
Selena Gomez’s figure has been controversial since this summer. Then she published a photo from a new photo shoot for her own line of swimwear in collaboration with the La Mariette brand. After seeing the photo in full growth, users began to write comments in the spirit of “Has she always been this large?”
