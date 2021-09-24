https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210924/eto-tochno-ona-poklonniki-ne-uznali-raspolnevshuyu-selenu-gomes—foto-259856418.html

“Is this really her?”: Fans did not recognize the plump Selena Gomez – PHOTOS

Fans of the pop star are shocked and believe that the singer definitely needs the help of specialists 09/24/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 24 Sept – Sputnik. The fans did not recognize the singer Selena Gomez in the new pictures of the paparazzi, and also accused her of being overweight and unkempt. The paparazzi “caught” the 29-year-old singer when she was leaving a diner in Los Angeles. The girl came out in a short gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and striped slippers. Her hair was loose and there was no makeup on her face. Fans did not like the relaxed and natural image of the singer. They scolded her for being overweight, and called Gomez’s advertising photos an illusion. Daily Mail readers did not restrain themselves in expressions, and commented on Gomez’s appearance: “Social networks and Selena’s advertising photos are an illusion”, “She’s fat!”, ” Is this for sure Selena? “God, is she pregnant?” … Then she published a photo from a new photo shoot for her own line of swimwear in collaboration with the La Mariette brand. Seeing the photo in full growth, users began to write comments in the spirit of “Has she always been so large?” Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

