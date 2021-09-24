Italy reported about the abuse of Kokorin – Gazeta.Ru

Donnini, a journalist for the Italian edition of Guerin Sportivo Rossano, shared his opinion about the game of Fiorentina striker Alexander Kokorin.

“Against Genoa, Alexandra should have been sent off for a rough foul. Against Inter, he never touched the ball! After such performances, even the most patient and kind Fiorentina fans scoff at both Kokorin himself and the club’s management in social networks, ”Donnini quotes “Sport-Express”.

In the current season of the Italian championship, Kokorin took part in two matches, in which he did not score with effective actions.

Kokorin moved from Spartak Moscow to the Italian team in the winter of 2021. He took part in four matches of the past season and was not marked by effective actions. The player missed most of the season in Italy due to injury.

The Russian also played for Dynamo Moscow, Anji Makhachkala, Zenit St. Petersburg and Sochi.

Previously website FiorentinaNews.com criticized Kokorin after the match of the fourth round of the Italian championship against Genoa (2: 1).