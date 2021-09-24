“It’s hard to compete with Moscow clubs. Try the referee to whistle incorrectly against Spartak or Zenit, he has to go straight to hell, ”reports Serhiy Galitskiy – Football

The owner of Krasnodar Sergey Galitsky spoke on the air of Komment.Show about the competition with Moscow clubs and Zenit.

– It’s hard to compete with Moscow clubs. No matter what we say, Krasnodar is still a neophyte. Try the judge once again to whistle incorrectly against Spartak or Zenit. Then he must go straight to hell. Well, but I made a mistake against Krasnodar …

– … I made a mistake against Krasnodar – you have 7 controversial episodes right there on your site.

– It happened. And then we spat on it. We used to think that because of all this we are missing 5-6 points in relation to the capital’s clubs and St. Petersburg. Now it is 3-4, because the fight is very strong in terms of refereeing and VAR. We even bought the first VAR on purpose, but they also manage to cancel the VAR goals. Nevermind.

This is all talk for the poor. We knew what we were going, where. The most important thing for us is that we are in football, that it gives us incredible pleasure. Every day we have an expectation of Saturday, Sunday, anticipation of the game.

– But do you see the unfairness of the competition? When you and “Magnet” followed “Pyaterochka”, everything seemed to be fine there, you bypassed them. Now it makes no sense to compete with the Moscow and St. Petersburg clubs, because the judges help them. Do you think so?

– I did not say that we cannot compete with them. Just a resonance, when a provincial club before the Champions League will show Smolov the second yellow, then they will give a penalty at Kabor …

I’m just saying that the pressure that the referees experience when they make mistakes against Moscow clubs, St. Petersburg’s and against us, is different. I remember the season when “Rostov” was killed through the tour. So what? Nothing! This would have happened to one of the leaders, if the Earth had already gone off its axis. If this happened with Zenit, Spartak.

Why do I think this is so … The quintessence is performances in European competitions. Everything is clean there. We have entered Eurospring 4 times in the last 7 years, all Moscow clubs – 5. Here is the indicator.

Because the fairy tales “here you are again moaning about the judges” … When the class of teams is equal, all the nuances decide. In the last six rounds, these nuances are always decided.

We’re not going to complain about that. We are satisfied that the provincial team is constantly in the top three. I would not like to focus on the work of judges. Now the judicial theme is changing a lot, the process has begun. Sooner or later, these nuances will become less and less, – said Galitsky.