Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Award

In honor of the birthday of the American actress and producer, we remember her image in an elegant white dress.

Aniston usually prefers black, minimalist dresses, but for the SAG Awards she chose something special – an elegant white dress that accentuated every curve of the figure. The evening really turned out to be unusual, it was then that the actress met her ex-husband Brad Pitt. After their friendly hug in front of the cameras, many fans started talking about the couple’s reunion.













The dress of the actress was also special because it was vintage. This is Dior’s Spring / Summer 1999 collection, designed by John Galliano. The actress bought the outfit from Lily et Cie, a store that specializes in finding and selling vintage items. It was this dress that Aniston had been waiting for for almost 20 years. She often buys vintage outfits and has a collection of her favorite designers. But the actress prefers not to brag once again and does not often walk her finds, but very effectively!

By the way, to make the dress look perfect, before the ceremony, Aniston had to ride in the car in a very strange position. Thus, no creases have formed on the thin and delicate fabric.

At first glance, there were only two large rings on Aniston’s jewelry, but earrings were also hidden under her loose hair. During the ceremony and the red carpet, they were only seen a few times, when the actress straightened her hair. All jewelry for the star was provided by Fred Leighton, which sells vintage jewelry. Edwardian-era platinum earrings set with diamonds, an elongated Cartier ring also in platinum and diamonds, and a 1920s marquise-cut diamond ring. It is not the first time that the actress has worn one of the rings, apparently, she liked it so much that she decided to purchase it for herself.