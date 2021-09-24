Jennifer Aniston became the face of a healthy lifestyle company: first photos

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 51, became the face of the new brand and starred in an advertising campaign in support of it. The actress is a fan of sports and an adherent of a healthy lifestyle in general. Keeping fit and looking good star helps not only proper nutrition and regular exercise, but also the intake of vitamins that support her body from the inside.

A few years ago, Aniston began taking a collagen complex to improve the condition of her skin, muscles and bones, and recently accepted an offer to become the face of a new advertising campaign for the brand. In new shots, Jennifer demonstrates a toned and tanned body, doing exercises.

The star became not only the face of the December advertising campaign, but also took the honorary post of creative director of Vital Proteins.

I am delighted to join the company as a creative director. Many years ago I started taking this brand of collagen, so when I was asked to become a part of the brand in a broader sense, I jumped at it right away. I have always been a supporter of self-care and now I want to tell others about the importance of taking collagen. Our strength starts from within, so nutrition and supplementation are my choices. This is where I start every day,

– told Jennifer about her new appointment.

Aniston’s personal trainer Leion Azubuike revealed last year that his ward’s diet includes a lot of foods that are high in healthy fats. The star’s diet consists of avocado, coconut oil, salmon and more. At the same time, the actress herself claims that sometimes she still breaks her diet: for example, for the sake of her favorite pasta “Carbonara”, in which she replaces pork bacon with an alternative from turkey.