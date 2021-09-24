Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie and others on the red carpet of the SAG Awards – 2020

Jennifer Aniston

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Garner, Margot Robbie and many other celebrities have become her guests. Of course, like any such event, it is interesting to the public not only for the list of laureates and behind-the-scenes moments, but also for the red carpet, because in its entertainment it is in no way inferior to what was happening in the hall.

Surely some of the critics’ outfits have already been called fashionable failures of the award, others have been noted as the most successful and stylish. There really was something to discuss. We suggest you do this and name your favorites. What celebrity looks did you like?

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
Yvonne Strahovski
Helena Bonham Carter
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Michelle Williams
Thomas Kyle and Michelle Williams
Sarah Hyland
Renee Zellweger
Elizabeth moss
Danai Gurira
Natalie Emmanuel
Lisa Edelstein
Lisa Edelstein
Alfie Allen
Allison Jenny
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Maya Hawke
