Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie and others on the red carpet of the SAG Awards – 2020

Jennifer Aniston

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Garner, Margot Robbie and many other celebrities have become her guests. Of course, like any such event, it is interesting to the public not only for the list of laureates and behind-the-scenes moments, but also for the red carpet, because in its entertainment it is in no way inferior to what was happening in the hall.

Surely some of the critics’ outfits have already been called fashionable failures of the award, others have been noted as the most successful and stylish. There really was something to discuss. We suggest you do this and name your favorites. What celebrity looks did you like?



Charlize Theron



Jennifer Aniston



Reese Witherspoon



Margot Robbie



Jennifer Garner



Winona Ryder



Jane Seymour

Yvonne Strahovski

Helena Bonham Carter



Andrew Scott

Michelle Williams

Thomas Kyle and Michelle Williams

Sarah Hyland

Renee Zellweger

Elizabeth moss

Danai Gurira

Natalie Emmanuel



Lisa Edelstein

Alfie Allen

Allison Jenny

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Maya Hawke

Blogger CooperKsysha shared the first news from SPLETNIK.RU.