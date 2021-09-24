Jennifer Aniston launches cosmetics brand LolaVie

Actress Jennifer Aniston began developing her own beauty brand called LolaVie.

Details of the project have not yet been disclosed. At the same time, the brand already has a website where you can subscribe to news, and an Instagram account with over 12 thousand subscribers.

The site, which now shows how many hours remain before the brand’s launch, first came up with a photo of a glass jar with a sprig of bamboo and lemon, suggesting the brand will use natural ingredients. The very first photo of LolaVie on Instagram also contains information that it will be launched on September 8, 2021, that is, today.

The LolaVie trademark application was reportedly filed in 2019. This brand is supposed to sell face and body lotions, shower gels, candles and hair care products. Although the exact range of the company is still unknown.

Jennifer Aniston has used the LolaVie brand before. In 2010, she released a perfume with the same name, which, after a conflict with another brand, was renamed Jennifer Aniston. At the time, the actress said the title meant “laugh at life.”

In the beauty industry, the actress is also far from a beginner. She is Senior Creative Director at Vital Proteins, a collagen-based supplement manufacturer, and Ambassador for the Aveeno natural cosmetics brand.

A source:

Fashion Network

