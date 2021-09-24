Jennifer Aniston reveals the name of the one who stole her heart

The family of Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston replenishment Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

In family Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston replenishment – a puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

The star of the series “Friends” in her social media account posted a cute video in which a dog sleeps with a bone in its mouth.

– Chesterfield, did you fall asleep? – asks the four-legged pet Aniston. – I think yes.

This dog became the third four-legged friend of the actress. In addition to Chesterfield, she has a Schnauzer Clyde and a white pit bull Sophie.

When Jennifer Aniston was married to actor Justin Theroux, they adopted another dog, the German Shepherd Dolly, but she died last year.

The actress usually doesn’t buy her dogs. She often takes them from pet protection funds that find abandoned animals and look for a new home for them. This time she thanked the charitable organization for finding her a wonderful white puppy.

“Thank you so much for the incredible work you are doing,” Aniston wrote. “You take care of these saved creatures and give them a second life.

Aniston told her friends more than once about her desire to have another dog. Friend of the actress, TV presenter Ellen DeGeneresKnowing about this love, he often sends her photos and videos of animals that need a master.

So when Jennifer posted a video with a new family member, her friends were not at all surprised.

– This is love at first sight, – wrote the tennis player Maria Sharapova.

– You’re so cute! Happiness to you, – wished colleague Aniston, actress Lily Collins.