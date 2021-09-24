Jennifer Aniston told what kind of man she needs

As of June 2021, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is free in a relationship and does not mind finding herself a new beau. In an interview, the Friends star was asked if she was going to use dating apps.

“Absolutely not,” the 52-year-old woman told People with a laugh. “I’m going to stick with the usual ways. When someone just asks you out on a date. I would prefer this option. “

After that, the actress was asked if she was looking for a groom. And will she marry again if she finds a worthy man.

“Oh my god, I don’t even know,” she says. – I’m not looking for that. I would like to find a fantastic partner and just live a pleasant life and have fun with each other. This is all we should hope for. This is not something that should be fixed in legal documents (the star means the stamp in the passport. – Approx. ed.) “.

“I don’t know what I’m interested in”: Aniston admitted that she has been thinking of leaving the cinema for two yearsOne of the last projects of the actress “sucked the life out of her.”

Recall that in the early 2000s, Aniston was married to actor Brad Pitt, and the press still recalls her relationship at every opportunity. At least her second marriage – with actor Justin Theroux – is mentioned in the media much less often. Jennifer has been free since 2018.

See also: