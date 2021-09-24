Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets a patch with improvements and bug fixes

The developer Kena: Bridge of Spirits announced the release of the update 1.05 for versions of the game on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4…

The patch added the ability to turn on the photo mode when sitting with calves, increased the maximum camera sensitivity and fixed a number of known problems.

Patch 1.05 is Now Available

– Enabled photo mode when sitting with the Rot.

– Increased maximum camera sensitivity.

– Fixed bug that locked player into the Spirit Mask mode.

– Fixed several progression blockers. Full patch notes are here: https://t.co/56LEeUijOp

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/CUyog5Mwzp – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 23, 2021

In particular, update fixed a bug due to which the player was blocked in the spirit mask mode, and also removed minor visual, collision and sound errors … The developers also turned off game resume for activity cards on the PlayStation 5 to prevent autosaves from being overwritten. This function will be returned again in a future update.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released on September 21st and received a warm welcome both from the players and the press.

