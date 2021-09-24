Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets a patch with improvements and bug fixes

The developer Kena: Bridge of Spirits announced the release of the update 1.05 for versions of the game on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4…
The patch added the ability to turn on the photo mode when sitting with calves, increased the maximum camera sensitivity and fixed a number of known problems.
Patch 1.05 is Now Available
– Enabled photo mode when sitting with the Rot.
– Increased maximum camera sensitivity.
– Fixed bug that locked player into the Spirit Mask mode.
– Fixed several progression blockers.
Full patch notes are here: https://t.co/56LEeUijOp
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/CUyog5Mwzp
– Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 23, 2021
In particular, update fixed a bug due to which the player was blocked in the spirit mask mode, and also removed minor visual, collision and sound errors… The developers also turned off game resume for activity cards on the PlayStation 5 to prevent autosaves from being overwritten. This function will be returned again in a future update.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released on September 21st and received a warm welcome both from the players and the press.
