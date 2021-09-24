Kim Kardashian makes more money on Instagram than on her TV show

It became clear why Kim Kardashian and her relatives were closing the popular American show “The Kardashian Family”. The other day, the 39-year-old TV star came for an interview with comedian David Letterman and said the following phrase:

“We would not be what we are today if it were not for the Kardashian Family. And that’s why we continue to share our personal lives with the public. Even if we can actually post something on social networks and earn more from this than in the entire season of the show, ”- put everything in its place Kim.

After this announcement, Buzzfeed estimated that the star fashionista received approximately $ 4-6 million in one season of the TV show. At the same time, in recent years, the cost of a commercial post at Kim has also begun to reach six figures. In 2017-18, the press wrote about a pricing policy of 300-500 thousand dollars per publication. But since then, the popularity of the star has grown even more. She has garnered tons of attention by showing her kids on Instagram and teasing fans with rumors of a divorce from her godly musician husband.

Naturally, what’s the point in filming a show for several months if you can make the same money with a couple of posts on a social network?