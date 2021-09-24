Kim Kardashian paid $ 10,000 for her Met Gala hairstyle

Makeup artist Kim gave her a ponytail to complete the dramatic look. We tell all the details about the most expensive styling that we heard about

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala 2021 / Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

Image Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala was the most talked about after the event, and the pictures of the star instantly became memes. Influencer appeared at the gala evening in a total black image: Balenciaga jumpsuit, cape and mask.

I wonder what an extravagant outfit Kim added a ponytail hairstyle, on the creation of which they spent 10 thousand dollars… Considering that this is the only part of the celebrity’s body that was visible, the amount was probably worth it.

/ Photo: instagram.com/chrisappleton1/

The price of the hairstyle became known thanks to the star’s makeup artist Chris Appleton, who answered questions from fans in his Instagram stories. So, the general Kim’s tail length was 190 cm, this despite the fact that her own height is only 157 cm.

/ Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

The amount was spent on the team’s work and the necessary materials. Chris also talked about the process of creating a hairstyle. Appleton prepared invoices hair straightening spray Color Wow Hair Dream Coat then sprayed when dry hair fixation spray of this brand to the very roots and with the help of a Leandro Limited Scalp Care comb, he gathered the hair into a sleek ponytail.

/ Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

Completed the image with hair straightener Leandro Limited and Color Wow Shine Spray.

Read also: