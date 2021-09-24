Kioxia boasted a prototype SSD with PCI Express 5.0 interface / News / Overclockers.ua

Kioxia has begun preparing to debut new server platforms from Intel and AMD. As part of the China Flash Market Summit, the company showed off a sample NVMe drive with PCI Express 5.0 support. Such SSDs will be used in systems based on Intel Sapphire Rapids and AMD EPYC Genoa processors.

Recall that the PCI Express 5.0 standard was approved in 2019 and implies a doubling of the bandwidth relative to PCI-E 4.0: from 16 to 32 gigatransactions per second for one line.

The aforementioned Kioxia SSD is made in the 2.5-inch EDSFF E3S form factor and employs four PCI Express 5.0 lanes. It has a maximum sequential read speed of 14 GB / s and a maximum write speed of 7 GB / s. The vendor also claims performance gains for random block operations and reduced read / write latency over current PCI-E 4.0 x4 products.

Kioxia expects to release a PCIe 5.0 SSD in the fourth quarter of this year. Server manufacturers can then begin validating and certifying new SSDs, which usually takes about five to six months.

A source:

Tom’s hardware