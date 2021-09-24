Kioxia unveils PCIe 5.0 SSD prototype up to 14,000 MB / s read

Kioxia recently made a presentation at the China Flash Market Summit to unveil the next generation of PCIe 5.0 SSDs. The prototype device, which the company described, belongs to the Kioxia series of products for the data center, but it cannot be ruled out that consumer SSDs with PCIe 5.0 will be able to offer a similar level of performance in the future.

Kioxia notes that the new PCIe 5.0 standard will be able to offer twice the bandwidth of the current PCIe 4.0. While the latter provides data transfer rates up to 16 Gb / s per channel, the new generation of the interface doubles this figure to 32 Gb / s.

According to the company, the SSD with PCIe 5.0 achieves sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000 and 7,000 MB / s, respectively. For comparison, in the current generation of CM6 PCIe 4.0 drives, these figures are 6900 and 4200 MB / s, respectively. Thus, the new standard provides 103% faster sequential read speed and 67% faster sequential write speed. At the same time, the company reports that the speed of random read and write operations in the new generation drives is 50-79% higher than that of the current SSD standard, and the read and write latencies are 77 and 50% lower, respectively.

Since the first PCIe 5.0 SSDs will target data centers, they will be available in EDSFF E3 and 2.5-inch U.2 form factors. Kioxia also added that it plans to use eight-channel memory controllers in its data center drives, and will offer options with 16-channel controllers for more demanding tasks. The manufacturer plans to release SSDs with PCIe 5.0 in volumes from 1.6 to 30 TB and with a DWPD resource (rewrite cycles per day) from 1 to 3.

The company plans to release the first enterprise-class solid-state drives with PCIe 5.0 support before the end of this year. Kioxia reckons it will take about 5-6 months for data center manufacturers to adapt the new standard drives.