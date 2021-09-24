Kondratyuk, Zhou and Litvintsev will show free skating. Here Russia can get the third Olympic quota in men’s skating, Nebelhorn Trophy – Figure skating

The final quotas in men’s skating for the Beijing Olympic Games will be played out in Oberstdorf today. Men will perform free programs.

After the short program, the leader is American Vincent Zhou, Russian Mark Kondratyuk – 5th. To provide the team with a third quota, Kondratyuk must get into the top 7 among the qualifying skaters.

Nebelhorn trophy

Oberstdorf, Germany

Men

Start – 15.15 Moscow time.

Fourth warm-up

23. Roman Sadovsky (Canada)

24. Lee Si Hyun (South Korea)

Fifth warm-up

25. Vladimir Litvintsev (Azerbaijan)

26. Mark Kondratyuk (Russia)

27. Gabriele Frangipani (Italy)

28. Brendan Kerry (Australia)

29. Adam Xiao Him Fa (France)

30. Vincent Zhou (USA)

Position after short program

1. Vincent Zhou (USA) – 97.35

2. Adam Xiao Him Fa (France) – 89.23

3. Brendan Kerry (Australia) – 85.89

4. Gabriele Frangipani (Italy) – 83.11

5. Mark Kondratyuk (Russia) – 81.48

6.Vladimir Litvintsev (Azerbaijan) – 80.54

7. Lee Si Hyun (South Korea) – 79.95

8. Roman Sadovsky (Canada) – 76.10

