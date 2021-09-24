Actress Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s new film “Spencer”. About it informs Variety.

In the first frame of the upcoming film Stewart appears in an outfit similar to the one in which Princess Diana wore in 1993 visited Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana wearing a Chanel coat from the Fall-Winter 1988-1989 collection

The script for the film was written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight. The film tells the story of Princess Diana’s Christmas holidays, which she and the royal family spent at Sandringham Palace, located in Norfolk.

At this time, Diana decides that her marriage to Prince Charles, who had an extramarital affair with Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, no longer has a future.

“Spencer” is an emotional immersion of who Diana was at a turning point in her life. It’s an agonizing effort for her to return to herself as Diana tries to preserve what the Spencer name means to her, “Stewart told Variety.

According to the publication, the shooting will take place in Germany and the UK, and the premiere of the film will take place in the fall of 2021 – a year before the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana also appears in the fourth season of The Crown, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II. There, Diana was played by Emma Corin, but will be replaced in the final seasons by Argument star Elizabeth Debicki.