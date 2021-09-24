Kristen Stewart’s rare exit with her girlfriend

Kristen Stewart decided to step back from the role of Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer” and enjoy a walk with her girlfriend Dylan Mayer.

After returning from the Venice Film Festival, the 31-year-old actress swapped Lady Dee’s royal attire for a much more understated look while strolling through New York with her sweetheart.

Kristen Stewart (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Kristen showed off her slender waist in a white cropped top, which she paired with a pair of bleached jeans. The actress also wore boots with white socks and covered her short locks with a navy blue baseball cap.

Kristen Stewart (photo: legion-media.ru) Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer (photo: legion-media.ru) Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer (photo: legion-media.ru) Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer (photo: legion-media.ru)

Note that Kristen and screenwriter Dylan Mayer publicly announced their romance in August 2019. In the fall of the same year, the actress, speaking as a guest on the Howard Stern Show, said that she was impatient to propose to Dylan. By the way, fans recently suspected the couple of a secret wedding.

Note that before Dylan, Kristen broke up with Stella Maxwell after two years of relationship and began dating her stylist Sarah Dinkin, then again (according to rumors) she returned to Stella. But, as we can see, not for long. Here we have collected all of Stewart’s novels before meeting Mayer.