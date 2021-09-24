Kudashov – about the number of goals for Dynamo: what now, not to score these goals?

Head coach of Dynamo Moscow Alexey Kudashov summed up the results of the meeting with HC Sochi (4: 0).

“I would like to thank the fans for the atmosphere they have created today – especially the Dynamo fans who supported us. We played a good match, played well, acted reliably in defense, where necessary – the goalkeeper dragged the majority and the minority. And, of course, we scored important goals at the right time. Therefore, it turned out to be a full-fledged high-quality match.

Do the numbers for the new record of 24 wins mean anything? First of all, they do not mean thanks to the hockey players who played. They won the matches, and we only helped them. Therefore, I do not attach any importance to this.

Is the bar too high – at least four goals scored in all eight Dynamo games? Well now, do not score these goals? It’s good that it is coming now. We understand perfectly well that there will be other games where there will be no so many goals. Therefore, we prepare for every match and take every game seriously. Now everything is going like this.

Why didn’t Michal Chaikovski go on the road with the team? You know, before the start of the season, he was injured, and those defenders that we have have taken their places and are playing well, so we are not changing anything.

We never divide hockey players into legionnaires, young or adults. We have players, and what surnames they have or what country they came from – we do not look at this, ”the club’s press service quotes Kudashov.