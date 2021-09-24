Kylie Jenner and her daughter walk among the cotton candy clouds

Stormy Webster, 3, starred in a promotional video for the KYLIE BABY line of baby care cosmetics.





Legion-Media

Kylie Jenner











Kylie Jenner shared with fans an adorable video in which she and her three-year-old daughter walk together in a real kingdom of cotton candy clouds. The color scheme of the video is designed in soft pastel colors, and the main characters, Kylie and Stormy, are dressed in matching costumes. Mom and daughter, holding hands, go up the stairs leading to the sky. At the top, they are greeted by many entertainments: a carousel, balloons, a Ferris wheel and whole mountains of airy sweets.

“We shot this cute video for KYLIE BABY almost a year ago!” Jenner previously said that her new products have a pure formulation with herbal ingredients, and are also tested by pediatricians. According to the founder of Kylie cosmetics, her products are hypoallergenic and specially formulated for sensitive skin and delicate baby hair.

Recall that the topic of child care is now especially relevant for Kylie, as she is expecting a second child from her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner officially confirmed her position earlier this month by uploading an emotional one-and-a-half-minute video to Instagram. In the video, the expectant mother demonstrates a positive pregnancy test.