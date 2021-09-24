Lokomotiv started the season badly, but there is no point in dismissing head coach Skabelka

“Locomotive” in the offseason was a team that surprised in terms of transfer signings. The selection was carried out pointwise, all the newcomers are strong hockey players by KHL standards. “Zheleznodorozhniki” has everything for success: an excellent coach, a strong team, talented youth and cool fans.

However, Lokomotiv scored only 7 points in nine games, the club is not included in the playoff zone. For Yaroslavl, this is not critical, since they will get their own. But what worries me more is that there is no result at the start. Yesterday telegram channel “Shout in your ear?” said that Andrey Skabelka is more likely to leave the post of head coach of Lokomotiv. However, dismissing the Belarusian mentor would be a big mistake on the part of Yaroslavl.

Skabelka is a top coach, he will fix the situation

Andrey Vladimirovich has already proved his status many times. Especially if you remember his exploits in “Barys”. Skabelka last season lost in the seventh match to the future Gagarin Cup finalist CSKA Moscow.

The system of the Belarusian coach is geared towards defense, but in attack he does not limit the potential of hockey players – he allows them to play freely. And this is a plus, since there are many gamers in the roster who use their creativity to the fullest.

Andrei Vladimirovich is not that sorry, but sometimes you just do not understand what caused such a start to the season. The team plays, and it is good, but they cannot realize their chances. In the game against Vityaz, Lokomotiv struck 49 shots at the opponent’s goal. This is a colossal figure. At the same time, “Railwaymen” scored only two goals, when the club from Podolsk had 14 shots to score three.

Now, obviously, we need to work on psychology. The team seems to believe that the first goal factor decides everything. Note that Lokomotiv did not concede first in only two out of nine matches, but this component does not work in the regular season.

Skabelka is trusted in Yaroslavl, otherwise they would not have signed for three years. But the main thing is that the hockey players and the coaching staff believe that they will succeed. The disastrous results are a global problem for the club, and not the fault of the head coach.

Lokomotiv needs to improve minority and implementation

There is an opinion that Lokomotiv’s special teams have not been working for a long time, which is reflected in the results of the club, which could have been better. Someone proposes to replace Skabelka’s assistant, who is responsible for work in unequal teams. However, now the format 5 by 4, 5 by 3 or 4 by 3 is not bad. Yes, it could have been better, but 21.4% is a good result, since there are teams where the majority play is only 6-12%.

In the 5 vs 5 format, “Zheleznodorozhniki” also has a good indicator – 14 goals and a total 13th place in the league. However, what raises questions is playing on the defensive. Yaroslavl also conceded 14 goals in a 5 vs 5 format, which is a lot for such a status club, and the minority is only 71.9%.

Pasquale has only 90.5% of reflected shots. But there is no point in criticizing Edward somehow, because for this you need to have a complete picture and take into account progressive statistical parameters: he could have hit the puck in any of the moments, or XS was equal to the minimum. Eddie took part in all the games of the season, maybe he should be allowed to rest and reboot.

Obviously, Lokomotiv needs a shake-up, but apart from the minority there are no parameters that would stand out strongly from a negative point of view compared to the rest of the league teams. Perhaps, implementation can be attributed to the problems with neutralizing the majority of the enemy. The Yaroslavl players create a lot, but they just can’t turn their advantage into abandoned goals. In this situation, acquisitions or exchanges would not hurt, but it is not known how much free funds are currently available at “Lokomotiv” and whether the club is ready for trades.

Also, one of the reasons can be called the fact that Yaroslavl put a heavy load on the hockey players and laid the peak of form at a later date, unlike other teams. But this thesis will be confirmed only after a while.

Lokomotiv started badly, but the league is long

Nine matches is not at all an indicator for global changes. For adjustments, yes. For resignations and dissolutions – no. Yaroslavl has a drawing of the game, and this is the main thing. It is only necessary to improve the implementation, to work on the defensive: fewer conceals and focus on the minority.

Lokomotiv and Skabelka will succeed, but, in addition to sports adjustments, we need to carry out powerful psychological work now, since such a start definitely hits the moral in the locker room. And this must also be dealt with.