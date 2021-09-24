Machine Gun Kelly explains the origins of Megan Fox’s shocking blood jewelry

“She gave me her DNA.”





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











In February, Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, showed off an unusual Megan Fox jewelry that shocked many of his fans. The fact is that the pendant contained real blood that belonged to the 34-year-old actress. On the Ellen DeGeneres show, the 31-year-old performer said that he received the accessory as a gift from his beloved.

“She was going to go to Bulgaria to shoot a film. This was new to us. I did not have a passport, so I was scared that I could not come to her, – explained Colson. – Some people give their partners a neckerchief or something like that. She gave me her DNA. “

In an interview, the performer also shared his thoughts on the house where Megan moved after breaking up with her husband Brian Austin Green. The stars are sure they are dealing with ghosts.

“One day she locked herself in her bedroom and called me. I took a weapon with me to make sure everyone was safe … Then we realized we needed ghostbusters. What I had could not defeat any enemy in this house. Realization came later, because at first I was looking for a criminal who, as we realized later, did not exist, ”said Machine Gun Kelly.