Malkin is injured again, he will miss two months of the NHL season. Will Malkin play for the Russian national team at the Olympics?

Malkin was injured again and was out for a long time. Will the best Russian center even make it to the Olympics?

One of the best Russian hockey players of our time Evgeniya Malkina continue to suffer from injuries. In general, due to various injuries, the Pittsburgh center forward has not spent a single full season in the NHL since 2009, but recently the situation is getting worse. In the 2017/2018 season championship, Malkin played 78 matches in the regular season, the next year – 68, then 55 in the 2019/2020 season, which was interrupted due to covid, and in the last championship, Evgeny played only 33 meetings out of 56 possible. As you can see, the number of matches decreases with each season, and injuries continue to haunt the 35-year-old Russian, on whom we all have high hopes for the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing.





Malkin has an injury. Left the ice, hitting the power of the two-meter defender of “Boston”

The 2021/2022 season in the NHL has not yet started, and Malkin was out again – and for a long time. This story began on March 16, when Evgeny injured his knee in a regular season game with Boston and was eliminated for six weeks. At the end of the regular season, the striker returned to service, but in the final match of a smooth season, he exacerbated the damage. Despite this, Malkin had four meetings for the “penguins” in the playoffs, but immediately after the departure of “Pittsburgh” from the Stanley Cup, he underwent an operation, the consequences of which have not yet recovered. And it will take at least another two months.



The loss of Malkin is a serious problem for Pittsburgh. Even the aged and “crystal” Russian forward is still the most important player for the top 6 and most of the “penguins”, the restructuring and qualitative renewal of their roster is still far ahead. Malkin continues to have a strong impact on the team’s results, and without him, a hole will undoubtedly form in Pittsburgh’s centerline.

Moreover, at the beginning of the season, this hole will turn into a real abyss, because at the start of the regular season, the Penguins will not be able to rely on Sidney Crosby, the first center of the team, who had surgery on his wrist in September.

“The situation with the centers is not ideal, let’s be honest. But we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We need to find a way to win. Of course, we will not replace Sidney and Eugene. So we need the other guys to take a step forward in every match. Players such as Evan Rodriguez, Radim Zogorna, Dominique Simone, Michelle Chapu and Brian Boyle will have more opportunities, “Pittsburgh General Manager Ron Hextall cheers up, but it is clear that the start of the regular season without two icons risks turning into a real one for the” penguins ” nightmare.

However, God bless him, with “Pittsburgh” – they will somehow figure it out, and Crosby, in all cases, should miss no more than 5-6 matches. Much more Malkin’s next health problems should worry the Russian national team on the eve of the Olympics. There are simply no stronger Russian central forwards in the world (since Pavel Datsyuk finally grew old), and if Malkin suddenly cannot reach Beijing, it will be a real disaster.

Of course, according to today’s estimates, by February Eugene should fully recover from the operation. But where are the guarantees that Malkin, with his luck and acquired “crystallinity”, will not receive a new injury? And if all goes well, what form will it take? Due to the constant injuries and age, Evgeny is already not the same for a long time, and in what condition he will return after the June operation is unknown.

So the problem with the centers for the Russian national team at the Olympics may become even more serious than it is now. Malkin will be in an incomprehensible form, Kuznetsov will be disqualified, and behind their backs in America there are no more ready centers for the top 6. There is Shipachev in the KHL, but it is not known whether he will be able to prove himself in rivalry with the best players in the world. And then … Shalunov and Kadeikin, Zernov and Prokhorkin, Kamenev and Andronov – this is all, of course, good, but somehow frivolous at the Games with the participation of NHRIs. It is about as frivolous as entrusting the role of the head coach in this tournament to Valery Bragin – with all due respect to Valery Nikolaevich.





In such conditions, when we want to take the tenth Olympic gold and beat Canada (where McDavid, McKinon, Crosby, Point will center – and there are still many super-top names there), there is no way to lose Malkin.

Therefore, we just wish Evgeny a successful recovery from the operation, health and a quick set of conditions. We believe that Malkin has not yet said his last word in the Russian national team.