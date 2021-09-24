Mark Kondratyuk brought Russian figure skaters the maximum quota for the 2022 Olympics – the results of the Nebelhorn Trophy

It’s hard to believe, but Russian figure skaters have never performed at the Olympic Games in the maximum possible composition. Now this historical misunderstanding has been corrected!

18 year old Mark Kondratyuk at the very first international tournament in my life, I overcame the excitement and gave an amazing performance. The audience was delighted with the program to the hit from the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar”, and Russian singles for the first time in 20 years received three quotas for the Olympics.

The skater, unlike anyone else, coped with his task by 200%. But getting to the Kondratyuk Games will be daunting.





Nerves to hell. The Russian figure skater has problems in the Olympic qualification

For the first time Russian figure skaters will go to the Olympics in full force

Thanks to the phenomenal success at the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm, Russian figure skaters had the opportunity to go to the Olympics with their maximum squad for the first time. Singles, dancers and greenhouses earned three quotas each in Sweden. But the men had to fight for the third ticket.

At the World Cup, Russia was represented only by Mikhail Kolyada and Evgeny Semenenko… And although the students Alexey Mishin and scored the required amount of seats for maximum representation in Beijing, they were simply not given three quotas. Under the new rules, the Russians guaranteed themselves only two tickets, and only got the right for the third. A skater who did not play in Stockholm had to confirm the quota for the qualifying tournament for the Nebelhorn Trophy. In Russia, a responsible mission was entrusted to the extraordinary, but inexperienced Mark Kondratyuk. And he did a great job with her. Now we can say for sure – Russian figure skaters will go to the Olympics in full force for the first time.





Under the new rules. How Russia can achieve maximum representation at the Olympics

Russian figure skater made me worry

The choice of a debutant in adult competitions for a responsible role looked controversial. Unlike his colleagues in the national team, Kondratyuk has zero experience of performing at prestigious international tournaments. Even in spite of good shape and great prospects, it was risky to trust Mark with such an honorable mission. In the short program, it was really alarming for Kondratyuk. The skater got nervous and made small mistakes on all jumps. But thanks to the high basic cost of the elements and the excellent performance, the Russian got a good mark – 81.48 points.

Competitors performed as the last time. Brilliant rentals were given by an American Vincent Zhou and French Adam Xiao Him Fa… The Australian was good Brendan Kerrytraining in Russia and an Italian Gabriel Frangipani… All of them turned out to be higher than Kondratyuk, who took an intermediate fifth place. In theory, a place in the top five allowed us to keep the maximum quota, but it was already fraught with serious mistakes in an arbitrary Mark.





The Russian figure skater is eager for the Olympics in the image of Jesus Christ. The brand needs to be given a chance

Kondratyuk burst into the top three winners

For a day, the excitement has not disappeared anywhere. In the free program, Mark was again noticeably nervous. The skater made a step-out on a quad sheepskin coat, made a mistake on a triple lutz and lost the cascade. But I could not lose heart and finished the rental on an excellent note. In the second part of the program, Kondratyuk delighted me with a luxurious cascade of quadruple and triple salchow through the oiler, and then he performed perfectly the solo quad salchow. And how Mark lit up on the steps! Energy and artistry cannot be taken away from a skater. The Jesus Christ Superstar program impressed foreign audiences and referees. Kondratyuk received a decent mark for the debutant – 159.58 for an arbitrary and 241.06 in total.

Kondratyuk’s rivals did not look so menacing today. Brendan Kerry and Gabriel Frangipani made gross mistakes and let the Russians go ahead. Was not so good and Adam Xiao Him Fa, but thanks to his high scores in the short program, he remained second. As expected, the winner of the tournament was Vincent Zhou… The bronze medalist of the 2019 World Championship enchantingly performed in a free program and overtook his rivals by 40 points. And Kondratyuk not only brought the quota to his country, but also caught on to the bronze. Mark’s debut in adults was a success!

Qualifying tournament for the Olympics. Nebelhorn Trophy. Oberstdorf, Germany. Men. Final position



1. Vincent Zhou (USA) – 284.23. 1. Vincent Zhou (USA) – 284.23. 2. Adam Xiao Him Fa (France) – 243.78. 3. Mark Kondratyuk (Russia) – 241.06.

The season has just begun, but our skaters have already achieved a historic achievement. The Russian national team will go to the Olympics for the first time with the maximum squad! Kondratyuk coped with the task, which in fact turned out to be much more difficult than initially imagined. I would like to believe that the successes of our team this season are just beginning!