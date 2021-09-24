Media: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. Officially, the spouses have not yet confirmed this.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian decided to divorce after seven years of marriage. Writes about this the American edition of the celebrity gossip, Page Six, citing anonymous sources.

According to them, Kardashian hired divorce lawyer Laura Wesser, who works with celebrities. The parties are now negotiating a settlement, keeping this information secret.

The tabloid noted that Kim does not wear an engagement ring, and Kanye spent the winter holidays at his ranch in Wyoming, instead of being with the Kardashian family. The source of Page Six claims that the spouse asked the rapper to leave for the ranch – so they can live separately and calmly settle the breakup.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, Kim tried to help Kanye cope with mental problems, but now she has grown out of it. She focused on her career as a lawyer and campaigning to reform prisons, while West talks about the presidential nomination and “other crazy shit,” the source explains. Another Page Six interviewee says the rapper is tired of the Kardashian’s overly stellar life and is completely dedicated to his family.

Neither the 43-year-old rapper nor the 40-year-old socialite has yet commented on this information.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married since 2014 and have four children. In July 2020, the rapper tweeted that he wanted to divorce Kim after she almost cheated on him, and also stated that the Kardashian family was going to send him for compulsory treatment.