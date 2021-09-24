Microsoft has released the final version of Windows 11 for insiders

After months of testing, Microsoft released Windows 11 final build 22000.194 to Insiders on the Release Preview. It is she who will be delivered to users starting on October 5, when Microsoft will officially release the first stable version of the new operating system. You can get it now, but this will require some steps.

To do this, you need to check your computer for compatibility with Windows 11 using the proprietary Microsoft PC Health Check utility, a new version of which became available a few days ago. If the computer meets all the requirements, you just have to register for the Insider Program on the Microsoft website, after which the mentioned build of Windows 11 will become available for download and installation. Since we are talking about the Release Preview channel, we can safely say that we are talking about a stable pre-build, which will receive stable status in a few days.

After successfully upgrading to Windows 11, you can use the Windows Update settings to opt out of receiving preview OS builds in the future. This will allow us to focus on the version of Windows 11, which is the most stable at the moment. Also note that Microsoft has released Windows 11 ISO 22000.194 that can be used for a clean install.