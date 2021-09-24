Microsoft took pity and allowed Windows 11 to run on older PCs. But there is a catch





Microsoft has allowed Windows 11 to be installed on PCs with outdated hardware. When installed on such computers, it will force users to “sign” consent that they do so at their own risk and that the OS will never receive updates and patches.

Microsoft has grown kinder

Microsoft has allowed its latest operating system Windows 11 to be installed on computers deemed obsolete by it, writes portal Neowin. As such, it includes laptops and PCs that do not meet the system requirements of the new OS, which, as you know, are greatly overestimated.

Microsoft has repeatedly said it will fight all methods of installing Windows 11 on “unsuitable” computers. She reacted in a similar way when hackers discovered a bug in the Windows 11 installation system, allowing to bypass all the “iron” restrictions in no time.

Microsoft’s solution will allow more users to see this inscription on their monitors

Now the situation has changed, but what prompted Microsoft to reconsider its attitude towards users who do not want to invest in upgrading their PCs (or even buying new ones) for Windows 11 remains unknown. However, her desire to let everyone install her new operating system has at least one giant pitfall.

What Microsoft has in mind

Microsoft started talking about the “amnesty” for obsolete computers less than three weeks before the release of Windows 11, scheduled for October 5, 2021. Having canceled, in fact, all previously set restrictions, Microsoft shifted all responsibility for the performance of such PCs onto the shoulders of their owners.

The Windows 11 installation system will continue to verify that the user’s PC meets the minimum system requirements. If the hardware is still old, then the user agreement will appear on the screen, which says about the antiquity of the PC. It also contains a clause stating that Windows 11 installed on such a computer will not receive updates.

An agreement to refuse to accept will terminate the installation of Windows 11

Microsoft has not yet specified what kind of updates are in question – about general, changing the capabilities of the OS itself, or about security patches. In addition, the text of the message states that Microsoft will not be held responsible for a PC breakdown due to its non-compliance with Windows 11 requirements.

As a reminder, Windows 11 requires an AMD Ryzen 2000 or newer processor, and in the case of the Intel platform, it prefers at least an 8th Gen Core. It needs at least 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage.

For comparison, Windows 10 is able to be content with 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage media. It also does not have such stringent processor requirements as in Windows 11.

It’s too early to rejoice

It is too early for users who are unprepared for the increased appetites of Microsoft’s new OS compared to Windows 10 to start preparing for the transition to the new system. Windows 11 was announced on June 24, 2021, less than three months ago, and during this time Microsoft has already changed its attitude towards installing its new brainchild on older computers.

Computers that do not meet these requirements are automatically declared obsolete by Microsoft

There is no guarantee that with the release of the first stable build, it will not present any other surprise to such users. You can check the hardware compatibility with Windows 11 using the proprietary Microsoft PC Health Check utility. The developers have updated it to version 3.0.210914001. The program itself appeared in the summer of 2021, but for the vast majority of users it did not work correctly, which forced Microsoft to quickly remove it from the site. Third-party programmers responded quickly, and the Internet was flooded with applications that perform the same function as PC Health Check, but are much more stable.

You shouldn’t be upset either.

The inability to get updates in the case of Microsoft OS is not a big problem. For many years, the corporation has been releasing updates for Windows 10 that break system stability. At the same time, Windows 10 does not allow disabling the installation of such patches – for this you need to manually edit the registry or install specialized software.

One of the most recent examples happened in May 2021. Microsoft released an update for Windows 10, which began to massively disable personal computers around the world. The issue was caused by an AMD driver as part of an update that was mistakenly delivered to incompatible systems.

In March 2021, Microsoft began rolling out a massive patch to fix bugs in Windows 10. It had a number of undocumented features, including a breakdown of the built-in backup tool using Razer and Intel’s history and webcams.

In December 2020, users of the Windows 10 versions that were current at that time encountered an unusual error that led to a “blue screen of death” when inadvertently using the built-in Chkdsk disk check utility.