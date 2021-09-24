Microsoft unveils new clamshell smartphone and Surface computers

Microsoft





Microsoft has unveiled new Surface tablets and laptops, the Surface Duo 2 dual-screen clamshell smartphone and several accessories. The presentation was broadcast on the company’s YouTube channel.

Surface Computers

The company has updated three tablets and unveiled a new hybrid Surface Laptop Studio. In terms of capabilities, it resembles the already common 2-in-1 laptops, in which the touchscreen can be folded back and used as a tablet. But Laptop Studio does this with a different design that Acer recently used. The display is not attached to the base from below, but through a hinge mechanism in the middle. Thanks to this, the device can be used as a regular laptop with a keyboard, move the screen towards you, leaving access to the touchpad, or even fold down to the state of a tablet. The display can be used in conjunction with the stylus, which has also been updated with a haptic imitation of writing on paper. The stylus is also attached under the bottom of the laptop, in the ledge that is made on all four sides.

Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft

The screen measures 14.4 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 2400 by 1600 pixels at up to 120 hertz. The laptop comes with 11th generation Intel processors (i5 and i7), it uses 16 to 32 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes to two terabytes of storage. In addition, it received two USB 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 4 support and a touchpad with pressure measurement and haptic feedback. The cost of the younger version is $ 1,600.

The company has also updated its main Surface Pro tablet. The main difference is the screen with significantly smaller bezels and support for 120 hertz frequencies. Due to smaller bezels, the screen has increased from 12.3 to 13 inches, the resolution is 2880 by 1920 pixels. Like Laptop Studio, it comes with 11th generation Intel processors (i3 to i7). In addition to the processor, the versions differ in the amount of RAM (from 8 to 32 gigabytes), the amount of SSD (from 128 gigabytes to terabytes) and the presence of an LTE modem. The junior version costs $ 1,100.

Surface Go and Pro X also received updates, but only small ones: Go 3 now ships with 10th generation Pentium Amber Lake and Core i3 processors, and Pro X came in a version without LTE and began to support 64-bit applications written for regular Windows (device runs on an ARM processor).

Surface Duo clamshell smartphone



In addition to computers, Microsoft introduced the second generation of the Surface Duo smartphone. It is made in a clamshell form factor, but stands out for its unusual design: instead of one flexible screen, it uses two separate ones, separated by a short distance and a hinge mechanism. Half of the smartphone can be rotated 180 degrees, folding like a book or vice versa turning the screens out. Both screens have an AMOLED matrix, a resolution of 1344 by 1892 pixels and a size of 5.8 inches (in the first version it was 5.6), and together they form a screen with a size of 8.3 inches. The developers have adapted Android for two separate screens. For example, in the mail application, a list of letters is displayed on one screen, and an open letter on the other. If necessary, the application can be stretched over two screens, or you can open one application per screen, drag and drop objects between them, and so on.

The design and construction of the gadget have not changed, except that now the device has a rear camera, and not one, but three at once (in the first version there was only one camera above the screen, so the screens had to be folded to shoot). The main changes are support for 5G and the more modern Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone supports Microsoft styluses and can even charge them wirelessly, although this requires a special case. The cost of the device is $ 1,500.

Accessories



In addition to computers, the company introduced a set of stickers and holders for people with disabilities. For example, they can make certain keys more visible and distinguishable, or make it easier to tilt the device:

Microsoft

Microsoft also unveiled a wireless mouse, the body of which is 20 percent harvested from the ocean or rivers and recycled plastic – a mixture of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polycarbonate. You can read more about the problem of plastic in the ocean and methods of collecting it in our article. The packaging of the mouse is made without plastic – on the basis of wood and sugar cane. The cost of the mouse is $ 25.

Microsoft

Apple also held a showcase recently, unveiling several new gadgets, including the iPhone 13 and two new iPads.

Grigory Kopiev