Microsoft unveils Surface Duo 2 – a dual-screen smartphone with 5G support and Snapdragon 888

The original foldable dual-display Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone was outdated at launch: it had a previous generation chipset and lacked 5G support, as all competitors in its price bracket were flaunting. Microsoft has worked hard on the bugs and today unveiled a radically redesigned Surface Duo 2.

The new smartphone is available in white and black. Like its predecessor, the device boasts two separate screens. When unfolded, they fold into a large 8.3-inch panel with a thin strip in the middle. Both displays boast a 90Hz refresh rate and are covered in Corning tempered glass.

One of the key innovations in the Suarface Duo 2 is the use of the current flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will allow the novelty to compete with other advanced solutions. Recall that last year’s Surface Duo was based on the Snapdragon 855, introduced back in 2018. Together with the fresh chipset, the novelty received support for 5G networks. Additionally, Microsoft claims the Surface Duo 2 is the thinnest 5G smartphone to date. This is, apparently, about the thickness in the unfolded form.

The original Surface Duo had a single camera above the display, and it couldn’t boast of high image quality. This flaw is eliminated in Surface Duo 2. The smartphone has a triple main camera that combines three 12-megapixel sensors with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto optics. The wide-angle camera boasts optical image stabilization.

Microsoft is betting on the advanced software capabilities of the new product. Like the previous model, the new product runs a modified version of Android, tailored to work on a device with two screens. During the presentation, Microsoft boasted that already about 150 games, including such hits as Asphalt Legends 9, Modern Combat 5 and Dungeon Hunter 5, can use one of the displays as a controller and display gameplay on the second. The Surface Duo 2 will run Android 11 out of the box, although the first generation model is still limited to Android 10.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will hit the market on October 21st. The price of new items will start at $ 1499.99.