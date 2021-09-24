Model named bikini enlargement model

Model and influencer Luana Sandien said she was inspired by people like Kim Kardashian and model Emily Ratajkowski, with a whale tail bikini trend that visually enlarges the buttocks. Her words are quoted by the Daily Star.

We all want to look good in pool swimwear, and one model claims to have found the formula to look best in a bikini. She noticed that when the mammal dives in a V-shaped bikini brief, when the mammal dives, the fifth point doubles in size. Luana says the “surprising” trend gives the impression of a bigger butt and a smaller waist.

“I loved this trend ever since I first saw it on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post. Everything she touches goes viral and soon I began to see other celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk wear this “, – says the fashion model.

Luana posed for some stunning photos to showcase the sexy swimwear trend. In one of these pictures, she gazed longingly at the sea as she posed in a tiny white double swimsuit.

Recall 40-year-old Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian is used to delighting fans with bold and vibrant images, in which she demonstrates her beauty, sexuality and self-confidence. But as it turned out, a few years ago, the American star faced serious problems and suffered from low self-esteem. In the podcast We Are Supported By, Kim Kardashian said that in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child, she considered herself ugly and hated her condition and changes in her figure.