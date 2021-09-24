Mozilla accuses Google of spying on users for updating Chrome

Mozilla, a browser rival to Google, criticized the 94th Google Chrome update. They said one of the innovations sets a precedent for global surveillance.

We are talking about adding a programming interface (API) that allows developers to fix the waiting time of devices. From now on, Idle Detection provides websites with information about user inactivity, including inactivity in a specific tab, in the entire browser and even in third-party applications.

This mechanism is activated by default. However, he still asks for permission when activating a webcam or microphone. Mozilla Web Standards Lead Tantek Celik emphasized that Idle Detection is too tempting for surveillance.

The function violates the user’s privacy, records physical behavior, recognizes the daily routine (for example, lunchtime) and uses this for proactive psychological manipulations (hunger, emotions, choices).

Mozilla’s criticism was supported by the developers of the open source WebKit engine. Apple software engineer Ryosuke Niva emphasized that the mentioned API does not seem convincing. In addition, the software interface, he said, seriously violates user privacy.