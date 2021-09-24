Named most often undressing actresses: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

The most frequently undressing actresses on the screen have been named. A study on this topic was published on the Bingo Sites portal.

Eva Green topped the rating. In total, she was shown without clothes for 1730 seconds, that is, almost half an hour. In second place was Helen Mirren, who was seen naked for almost 24 minutes. Closed the top three Angelina Jolie, she spent 24 minutes naked. In addition, Juno Temple, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Rosanna Arquette, Helen Hunt and Alicia Vikander were in the top ten.

The authors of the study also published a list of actresses who did not stay naked for the longest time, but more often chose projects in which they would have to act naked. In this rating, Alicia Vikander became the leader – in 38 percent of films she was shot naked. In second place is Ana de Armas with an indicator of 36.8 percent. The third place was taken by Laia Costa (36.4 percent).

The site also provides data on the artists who most often appear on the screen in their underwear. So, Margot Robbie in a similar image can be seen in more than half of the paintings with her participation (55.6 percent). Behind her are Megan Fox (53.3 percent) and Joey King (50 percent).

In early November, a list of actresses who use foul language in movies was published. Topping the rating was Emily Blunt, who used foul language 81 times.