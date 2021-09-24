Neftekhimik – Spartak. Forecast and bet for 1.89 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Neftekhimik will host Spartak. The game will take place at the Neftekhimik arena on September 24. The meeting starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Neftekhimik – Spartak: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Neftekhimik”

The team from Nizhnekamsk in the Eastern Conference standings secured the seventh position with 8 points in the reserve, which they won in eight matches.

In the debut of the new season “Neftekhimik” shot three home wins. The wolves beat Kunlun (5: 1), Jokerit (4: 2) and Siberia (4: 2).

But after a cool start, the charges Oleg Leontiev suffered three defeats in a row. His team lost to Salavat Yulaev (1: 5), Metallurg Mg (0: 4) and Traktor (1: 3).

A couple more points “Neftekhimik” took to their piggy bank after the meeting with “Vityaz” (5: 2). And in the recent match, Nizhnekamsk lost the least to Sochi (0: 1).

“Spartacus”

The Moscow guys have 10 points after nine fights. With such data, they occupy the fifth line in the standings of the Western Conference.

The beginning of the regular season “Spartacus” met with enthusiasm, giving out three victories. In these matches, the red and white defeated Admiral (4: 1), Amur (3: 1) and Vityaz (3: 2 OT).

The capital team experienced its first defeat in Ufa, where it merged with Salavat Yulaev with a minimum handicap (1: 2). In the next match, the Muscovites played Barys (4: 1).

Returning home, Spartak played unsuccessfully against SKA (0: 2) and CSKA (3: 5). In recent meetings, the wards Boris Mironov defeated Dynamo Riga (3: 1) and flew into Avangard (0: 4).

Forecast and rate

The victory of “Neftekhimik” is estimated at 2.45, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.14, and for the victory of “Spartak” – 2.41…

In the last matches, the red and white lost to the top clubs of two conferences, while against the background of equal teams “Spartak” looked confident …

In a meeting with “Neftekhimik”, which suffered four defeats in five recent games, the guests from Moscow should get points. Our forecast and bid – victory of “Spartak” in the match for 1.89.