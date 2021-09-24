New trailer for “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana released

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer

The full official trailer for the movie “Spencer” about Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart, appeared on the web yesterday.

The picture, without exaggeration, has become one of the most anticipated new films of this year. The film focuses on the events that unfolded during the Christmas holidays in 1991, when the royal family traditionally gathered for the holidays at their residence in Sandringham. At that time, the marriage of Diana and Charles was already close to its disintegration, and the princess decided to divorce.

To reincarnate as Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart spent hours studying in detail her pronunciation and every detail of the princess’s life. According to film critics, who have already appreciated this film, Kristen coped with her task perfectly, so she cannot avoid an Oscar nomination. Stewart admitted that after filming she was imbued with respect for Princess Diana and now she cannot stop thinking about her.

The film was directed by Pablo Larrain, and Stewart’s partners on the set were Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Stella Gonet, Sally Hawkins and others.

The world premiere of the film took place at the last Venice Film Festival. The film was nominated for the “Golden Lion”, but the main award of the festival went to the film “Event” by the French director Audrey Divan.

The film “Spencer” will be released in Russia on November 4.



Jack Farthing in the movie “Spencer”

Still from the movie “Spencer”