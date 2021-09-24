Neymar is outraged by the yellow card shown to Lucas Packet for a feint: “Play beautifully” is no more “

PSG forward Neymar was outraged by the yellow card shown to Lyon player Lucas Parqueet in the French championship dribbling match.
In the match of the 7th round of Ligue 1 against Troyes of the Packet, he tried to perform the rainbow feint in order to beat the opponent, which was followed by a punishment from the head referee of the meeting Stephanie Frappard.
“A very sad story, yellow card for dribbling. “Rainbow” is one of the ways to beat an opponent, no matter where it was performed and at what minute. A similar thing happened to me last season. In this – with the Package. I do not understand the reasons for this. The famous “Play beautifully” is no more. Enjoy while the beautiful game still happens sometimes, ”Neymar wrote on his Instagram story.
- “Lyon beat Troyes 3-1. The package scored the team’s third goal.
- After 7 rounds PSG are in the lead with 21 points, Lyon are 10 points behind, occupying the 6th line.
