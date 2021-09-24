Nikolay Valuev gave a forecast for the fight Usik – Joshua

Former heavyweight boxing world champion, and now a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Nikolay Valuev spoke about the expectations from the fight between the former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight, Ukrainian Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua, holder of WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts. Fight Joshua – Usyk will take place in London on the night of September 25-26, Moscow time.

“What will we see? In many fights, when Usik moved to the heavyweight category, he had to prove his status. If in the previous weight category he defended his title, now everything will be exactly the opposite. Probably, Joshua is also well aware of this that everything will take place at his house. He understands that the public will cheer for him more actively. Although, most likely, there will not be a full hall due to the coronavirus.

Both are top class boxers. Technique and speed are on Sasha’s side, and power is on Joshua’s side. If the Englishman was losing weight, then Usyk had to gain it. This is an important fact. The tendril will try to prove something to Joshua. The Englishman will have the opportunity to wait for 12 rounds for the moment when Usyk makes a mistake. We know that Joshua will trade when he is absolutely sure.

I’ll say it again about Sasha Usik: the highest technique, speed, which he, I hope, did not lose with weight gain. These sides, I hope, will help him look dignified. This is the fight in which it is impossible to unambiguously single out the favorite, “- quotes the words of Nikolai Valuev” Ren TV “.