Nutritionist explains the shocking fans’ appearance changes in Selena Gomez

New photos of the American singer and actress Selena Gomez that got into the media shocked her fans: fans barely recognized the 29-year-old star in the paparazzi pictures, who had noticeably gained weight. Nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Margarita Koroleva explained what such drastic changes in the artist’s appearance can be associated with.

Restrictive diets can be a common cause of weight gain, says the Queen. They bring results, but not everyone is able to keep it.

“After all, the body takes its toll due to metabolic needs. This is a disappointment when each lost kilogram brings a couple of kilograms for itself, “- quotes a nutritionist LIFE.

After the kilograms lost through severe restrictions return, a depressive mood appears, which provokes even more weight gain, the specialist drew attention.

“It changes the mood, up to depression, in which extra pounds are gained. That is, eating behavior is disturbed, ”said the Queen.

In such cases, an experienced professional can help, who will select the necessary therapy and build a weight loss program so as to minimize health risks. In parallel with this, you will need to work with a psychologist. As the Queen emphasized, the earlier a person begins to take care of himself, the easier it will be for him to lose weight.

