Oleg Znarok appointed head coach of the Russian national hockey team – 09/24/2021

Oleg Znarok has been appointed head coach of the Russian national hockey team, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the head of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak.

“He is respected and respected by NHL players. We believe that we will unite the team, ”said Tretyak.

The contract with the trainer is signed for one year.

Under the leadership of Znark, the Russian team will perform at the Beijing Olympics. The coaching staff will include Alexey Zhamnov and Sergey Zubov, TASS specifies.

As head coach, Znarok will replace Valery Bragin, who has led the team since 2020. At the same time, Bragin will continue to work with the national team as a consultant.

At the same time, on September 8, the head of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak said that the federation had no plans to change the head coach. However, he noted that the coaching staff of the national team will be strengthened before the start of the Games.

Oleg Znarok already worked as the head of the national team from 2014 to 2018. Under his leadership, the team won the World Championship (2014), and also became the silver (2015) and bronze (2016 and 2017) medalists of the tournament. In addition, the team won the 2018 Olympic tournament for the first time in modern history. At the same time, the 2018 Olympics were held without the participation of players from the National Hockey League (NHL).

After leaving the national team, Znarok worked at Spartak between 2019 and 2021.

The Beijing Olympics will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022. In early September this year, it became known that NHL players will take part in the Olympic tournament.