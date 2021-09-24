Oleg Znarok appointed head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team – Sport

SAINT PETERSBURG, September 24. / TASS /. Oleg Znarok headed the Russian national hockey team. The President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak told reporters about this.

The contract is for one year. Thus, Znarok will be the team’s mentor at the Olympic Games and World Championships. Valery Bragin, who previously worked as the head coach of the national team, will become Znark’s consultant.

“Znarok enjoys prestige among NHL players [Национальной хоккейной лиги]we hope he will rally the team. He has charisma, he is a winner. The World Championship in Minsk (in 2014, at which the Russian national team won gold medals – TASS note) proved this, “Tretyak said.

Tretyak also said that Znarok, together with Alexei Zhamnov, who is an assistant to the head coach, will go to America to communicate with NHL players.

From 2014 to 2018, Znarok headed the Russian national team, under his leadership, the team won gold at the 2018 Olympics and the 2014 World Championship, silver (2015) and two bronze medals (2016, 2017) at world championships.

At the club level, Znarok headed the HC MVD, which led to the 2010 Gagarin Cup final, Dynamo Moscow, with which he twice won the playoffs of the Continental Hockey League (2012, 2013), SKA St. Petersburg, which led to victory in the tournament in 2017 year, as well as the Moscow “Spartak”.