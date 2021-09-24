On Sale Now: Konami Announces and Immediately Launches the Castlevania Advance Collection on Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Collection Castlevania advance collectionwhere entered Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, from a portable console Game boy advanceas well as a bonus game Castlevania: Vampire’s Kiss times Super nintendo, was officially revealed at the presentation Nintendo Directand then immediately released. It is now available for purchase on Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at $ 14.99 … Price on Russian Steam – 435 rubles…

The collection offers the following bonuses :

Gallery Marvel at scanned images of original packaging designs and discover stunning illustrations never seen before. Region selection You can choose between Japanese, American and European versions for each game. Encyclopedia Find out more about all three games in the special encyclopedia. Music player Listen to any of the four complete soundtracks anytime you want. You can even create your own playlists. Save / Load Now you can quickly save and reload at any point in the game. Even right before the deadly attack of Dracula himself. Rewind You can now rewind the game state a few seconds back to get a second chance.

Castlevania games with Game Boy Advance were released in the early 2000s and have never been re-released until now. … If you want to get a new collection on physical media – stay tuned for updates on Play-Asia. There will be a box release in the Asian region. For the rest of the territories – only digital format.

See also: “Return of the Milk Eaters”: Nintendo Reveals the Details of the Splatoon 3 Shooter for Switch and Shows a New Trailer…