Orlov: we respect Putin’s opinion, but Karpin is limited by rights

Football commentator Gennady Orlov commented on the words of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the limit on legionnaires.

“I, like Karpin, oppose the limit on legionnaires. But the master of sports in judo Vladimir Putin has his own opinion. The master of sports in boxing Nikolai Valuev has his own opinion. Football players have their own opinion. All coaches say that this hinders the competition and development of our football. CSKA won the UEFA Cup under the leadership of Gazzaev – there was no limit. Zenit won – there was also no limit yet. There was competition. There were foreigners, but there were also their own.

If coaches speak, listen to them. It is not necessary for the Kremlin to get into football, as well as into other sports. All officials: “As the minister said, that’s the way it should be.” I heard the Minister of Sports, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister, that attention should be paid. We respect Putin’s opinion, but Karpin is right. After Putin’s speech, he had to say that he is now against the limit? ” – said Orlov on the air of “Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg”.