Ovechkin: I hope we can make history

There is very little time left before the start of the new season, but while teams and players continue to prepare for the championship and at the same time communicate with the press as part of the 2021 NHL / NHLPA media tour. The captain of “Washington” Alexander Ovechkin, who gave an exclusive interview to NHL.com/ru and spoke about his expectations for the upcoming season, shared the joys of fatherhood and said history.

The last championship turned out to be difficult for Ovechkin and the whole “Washington”. Too many matches were played by the club with a suboptimal squad. The very same leader of the “Capitals” due to quarantine and injury spent 45 matches out of 56 in the regular season, for the first time in his career he missed 11 games per season. Although in the four previous championships the team had only two fights without their captain.

At the same time, in 45 meetings last season, the Russian managed to score 42 (24 + 18) points. Thanks to 24 goals, Ovechkin managed with 730 goals to reach the sixth line in the dispute among the best snipers in the history of the league. The next targets of the Russian striker are Marcel Dionne (731), Brett Hull (741) and Jaromir Jagr (766). To get ahead of all three and go to the sole third place on the historical list, Ovechkin needs to score 37 more goals.

“Washington” in the last regular season took second place in its division, only losing in the number of victories to “Pittsburgh”. However, in the playoffs, the team again faced failure. In the opening round, the Capitals lost to Boston (1-4) and for the third time in a row after the championship season went on early leave after the first round. In the offseason, “Washington” has changed minimally. Matt Irwin and Dylan McIlrath came to the club instead of defenders Zdeno Hara and Brendan Dillon. Otherwise, the backbone of the “Capitals” has remained unchanged.

For Ovechkin himself, the offseason turned out to be more intense. On July 27, the forward signed a new five-year agreement with Washington for $ 47.5 million. At the same time, the Russian striker was able to conduct his usual and full-fledged individual preparation for the new championship in order to avoid injuries and show his best game next season. This is how the conversation between NHL.com/ru and Ovechkin began.

– Despite the shortened championship and injury, you still managed to score 24 goals last season. What do you think you can do this year?

– I will try to show my best game. It is clear that the season was short, but there were a lot of matches. Because of this, the body recovers worse, so even a small injury was more difficult to heal.

– If you look at the composition of the “Capitals”, then we can say that in this offseason in the team there were not many changes. But how useful do you think these changes are considering the last three seasons?

– Of course, several players in the roster have changed, but the main group of guys who were in the team when we won the Cup are still with us. Therefore, we just need to keep playing and we still believe that we can win the Cup.

With 37 goals this season, you can climb to third place on the list of the best snipers in history. When you look at some of the names you go through, does that give you an idea of ​​what you’ve accomplished in hockey?

– Yes, of course, but I try not to think about it. I try to go out on the ice, play hockey and do everything in my power.

– How happy are you that the NHL is returning to the Olympics, and you have another chance?

– I am very happy. I am honored to participate in the Olympics, represent my country, play against the best players in the world and try to win the gold medal. Everyone has the same chance now. I hope we can make history, so we’ll see.

– The Stanley Cup was your main goal. How important is Olympic gold?

– It is obvious that it is in the same row. It looks like this is my last chance (to play at the Olympics), which means we need to work, we need to win through tactics, physical fitness, and so on.

– You said about the potential last chance to win the Olympics. How strong is this motivation for you, given that this really can be the case?

“You never know what will happen in the future, do you? So if there is a chance, it should be used.

– If you had to predict who will score the “golden” goal at the Olympics. Who will you name?

– It is hard to say. Let there be (Vladimir) Tarasenko.

– How does it feel to watch your children grow up (Sergei is three years old and Ilya is one year old)? Especially now that Sergey is already skating and immersed in this game. What does it look like?

– This is amazing. Every day there is something new. New words appear. He (Sergei) has so much energy. He always plays with a stick and a puck. And I am always very pleased to watch him. He is happy and always wants to be with us. He still does not understand everything, but I am sure that sooner or later he will understand who his dad is. And, probably, he will be very happy about it.

“The kids will get a little older over the course of your new five-year contract. Do you think that they will be old enough to remember your game?

– Oh sure. During every match, when they come to Capital One Arena and watch the game, we always try to film it. And then they will be old enough to realize that they have participated in a hockey game. They always root for Dad and the Capitals. It will be a vivid memory for them.

– Meeting who of the hockey people did you experience the most excitement?

– Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. I met Gretzky during the NHL draft and was very nervous, I was young. You don’t meet this kind of legend every day, so it is always remembered.

– Which veteran has had the greatest impact on your career?

– I was lucky to play with great veterans. Of course, this is Olaf Kolzig, and Sergey Fedorov, and Jason Arnott … I can go on and on.

– If you had the honor to remove the game number of one of your current teammates, who would it be?

– Backstrom. He’s a legend in Washington, and he deserves to have his number taken out of circulation.

– Which language is more difficult to learn: Russian or English?

– Russian. Because I’m still teaching him (laughs).

– Who was the worst roommate for you?

– I’ve always had really good roommates.

Which of your teammates, past or present, is least likely to pay the bill?

– Probably, Nick Dowd (laughs).

– Who and what is the best advice you have ever given?

– Always be the same person. Advice from my father.