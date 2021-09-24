Premier League club won its first victory since the beginning of the season :: Football :: RBC Sport

Ural defeated Vladimir Torpedo in the Russian Cup. In the Premier League, the club is ranked last and remains the only team that has not won a single victory.

Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS



The Ural club of the Russian Premier League (RPL) won their first victory since the beginning of the season. At the group stage of the Russian Cup, the team managed to beat the Vladimir Torpedo with a score of 2: 0.

The scoring was opened by midfielder Andrey Yegorychev, who distinguished himself already in the first minute of the meeting. Five minutes later, the opponent got a chance to level the score when the chief referee of the match Yaroslav Khromey appointed a penalty kick against the team from Yekaterinburg, but Vladimir Pobedimov could not score. The final score of the match was set by Ural’s forward Andrey Panyukov in the 16th minute of the match.

CSKA defeated an opponent without leaders in the Russian Cup match



This is the first victory for Ural since the beginning of the season. In eight rounds of the RPL, the team suffered five defeats, three more games ended with a draw. The club from Yekaterinburg, the only one in the RPL, has not won a single victory and is on the 16th line, gaining three points since the beginning of the season.

The closest competitor of Ural in the RPL standings is Khimki, three points behind the club from the Moscow Region.

In addition to “Torpedo”, in the group with “Ural” is “Kamaz”, with which the team from Yekaterinburg will have to fight for reaching the next stage of the Cup.