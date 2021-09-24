Remaster Alan Wake was visually compared with the original – Igromania

Xbox published a trailer in which she visually compared the remaster Alan wake with the original. They did a decent job.

The video shows several gameplay moments and cutscenes, which show how the new version of the game will differ from the original. Not only the graphics and lighting have changed, but also the appearance of the characters, and the main character, as already noted earlier, now looks more like his actor.

In addition, in some scenes, you can notice new details of the environment: another poster in the eatery, another obstacle made of boards, a new color of the house, and other little things.

On Xbox Series X, the remaster will run in 4K at 60 FPS, and on Series S at 1080p at 60 FPS. Redesigned cutscenes, improved facial animation and lip sync, richer environments and character models with updated shaders await players. In addition, we have increased the draw distance, as well as improved textures in general, anti-aliasing, shadows and wind simulation.

The Alan Wake remaster will be released on October 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC (EGS). Recently, there was a hint of a possible release of the game on the Nintendo Switch, but the information has not been confirmed.