Resurrected users lost characters and all accumulated progress

The launch of Diablo II: Resurrected was far from smooth. The game servers could not cope with the flow of users and stopped working, and then it became known about another unpleasant problem. Visitors to Reddit and the official Blizzard Entertainment forum have reported missing characters. And together with them all the accumulated progress has sunk into oblivion.

Based on the published player reports, the problem is not a rarity. One user completed the passage of the Den of Evil location, exited Diablo II: Resurrected, and when he returned, he did not find his own hero. A few more people lost level 5-10 characters, and one passed Tristram in the first act and lost all progress. It’s a big part of the game, so the complaints from disgruntled Diablo II: Resurrected buyers are understandable.

Blizzard Entertainment I know general technical situation with a fresh remaster. Today she has worked on the servers, but how much it helped is still unknown.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, and Nintendo Switch.