RFU fined CSKA football player who scored a goal for Spartak :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU) fined CSKA striker Anton Zabolotny by 20 thousand rubles after the match against Spartak. This was reported on the RFU website.

“For violation of the mandatory requirements of Section III of the Sanitary Regulations of the Championship (clause 3.1.5.3 of the Sanitary Regulations of the Championship) – to fine the football player of PFC CSKA Moscow, Zabolotny A., by 20,000 (twenty thousand) rubles,” the RFU said in a statement.

Anton Zabolotny scored the winning goal for CSKA in the match of the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) against Spartak (1: 0). The attacker managed to distinguish himself in the 81st minute of the meeting, after which he jumped onto the podium to the fans of the “army”, celebrating the goal.

Ten minutes after the striker scored the winning goal, he received a second yellow card and was forced to leave the field. Despite the fact that CSKA was in the minority, the team managed to win the match.

For Zabolotny, this is only the second goal since the beginning of the RPL season, for the first time the striker managed to score in the first round match against Ufa (1: 0).